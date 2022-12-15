Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Decreases By 30.2%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 654,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FCT traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 127,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,760. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.