Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Decreases By 75.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDIV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Motco bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,663. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

