Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Decreases By 74.4%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the November 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

Shares of EUBG remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.