Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Decreases By 74.4%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the November 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
Shares of EUBG remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
