Short Interest in eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML) Decreases By 99.5%

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

eBullion Price Performance

Shares of eBullion stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. eBullion has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About eBullion

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

