Short Interest in eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML) Decreases By 99.5%

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
eBullion Price Performance
Shares of eBullion stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. eBullion has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About eBullion
