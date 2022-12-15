Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Declines By 40.1%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Defense Metals Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of DFMTF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 28,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,557. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Defense Metals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.28.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.