Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Drops By 73.2%

As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 1.8 %

CIADY stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. 30,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,953. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

