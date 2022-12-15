Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Drops By 73.2%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Up 1.8 %
CIADY stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. 30,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,953. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile
