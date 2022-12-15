Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Increases By 118.4%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the November 15th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. 106,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,904. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.