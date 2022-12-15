Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Decreases By 64.8%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 20,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,236. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.23. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.