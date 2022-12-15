Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Decreases By 64.8%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Central Japan Railway Price Performance
OTCMKTS CJPRY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 20,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,236. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.23. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
