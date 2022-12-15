Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Increases By 16.1%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.83.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CABGY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 194,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,888. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.12. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $35.59.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

