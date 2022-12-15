Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Drops By 47.6%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the November 15th total of 29,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $4,108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $5,787,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,054,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 40.5% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BREZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

