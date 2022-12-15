Short Interest in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expands By 40.1%

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the November 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 2.8 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of APLE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 1,637,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

