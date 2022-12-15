Short Interest in AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Decreases By 81.6%

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the November 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AirTrip Stock Performance

Shares of EOVBF remained flat at 13.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. AirTrip has a 12-month low of 13.00 and a 12-month high of 13.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AirTrip in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,400.00 price objective for the company.

AirTrip Company Profile

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

