Short Interest in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Decreases By 51.1%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aequi Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aequi Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARBG stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Aequi Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

