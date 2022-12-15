Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Serinus Energy Price Performance
Shares of SENX stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The stock had a trading volume of 288,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,725. Serinus Energy has a one year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 22.90 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00.
