Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Serinus Energy Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of SENX stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 9.50 ($0.12). 288,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,725. The stock has a market cap of £10.54 million and a PE ratio of 95.00. Serinus Energy has a one year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 22.90 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.24.
About Serinus Energy
