Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of SENX stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 9.50 ($0.12). 288,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,725. The stock has a market cap of £10.54 million and a PE ratio of 95.00. Serinus Energy has a one year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 22.90 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.24.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

