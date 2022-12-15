Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.78

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.78 and traded as high as $25.08. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 529,970 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of November 16, 2022, it operated 396 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.