Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) CEO Jason R. Whitaker Sells 13,020 Shares

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 105,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $90.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

