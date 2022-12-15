Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 792,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 1,242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.7 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay for HIV treatment.

