Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Raised by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 3.3% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.98. 147,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. Shell plc has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

