Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 111.2% in November

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the November 15th total of 127,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.9 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SHPMF stock remained flat at $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Shanghai Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.
