SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $6,128,000.00 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,421.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $6,324,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,005,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,594. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 133,127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 30.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 125,495 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

