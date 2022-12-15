Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Senstar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Senstar Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 876,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 178,173 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 106,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Senstar Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter.

Senstar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. Senstar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $29.20 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety or duress alarm systems.

