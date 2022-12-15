Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Down 60.8% in November

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,533,400 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the November 15th total of 47,323,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 321.2 days.

Sembcorp Marine Price Performance

SMBMF remained flat at $0.11 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,849. Sembcorp Marine has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sembcorp Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

