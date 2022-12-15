Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFRW) Short Interest Down 25.1% in November

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sema4 Trading Up 24.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMFRW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,761. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

