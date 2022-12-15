Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 727.3% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

Shares of SKHSY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. 18,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,760. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

