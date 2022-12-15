Seiren Games Network Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $62,347.22 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $890.44 or 0.05111069 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00502269 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.68 or 0.29759709 BTC.

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

