Seele-N 24 Hour Volume Hits $533,541.57 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Seele-N has a market cap of $50.54 million and $533,541.57 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014043 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020105 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00238005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0022066 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $497,379.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

