SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

Shares of SKLTY stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. SEEK has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

