SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SEEK Stock Performance
Shares of SKLTY stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. SEEK has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $48.86.
SEEK Company Profile
