Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. Secret has a market capitalization of $27.01 million and approximately $8,506.30 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 68.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00117958 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00220677 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00039420 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000324 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00922936 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,565.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

