Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYESW) Shares Up 148.8%

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYESW – Get Rating) shot up 148.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.
Second Sight Medical Products Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
