Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €71.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($74.74) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($71.47) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of G24 traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €52.12 ($54.86). 220,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a 52 week high of €63.20 ($66.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

