Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Cut by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,244 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 9.2% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $60,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 27,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,066. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

