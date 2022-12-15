Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

