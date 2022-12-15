Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SCHM stock opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.22.
