Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 123.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81.
