Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading Down 68% Over Last 7 Days

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 40% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 68% lower against the US dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $26,733.70 and approximately $14.82 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scholarship Coin

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,850,200 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00150019 USD and is down -66.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

