Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Savannah Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SAVE remained flat at GBX 26.25 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.85 million and a PE ratio of 358.53. Savannah Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25.
Savannah Energy Company Profile
