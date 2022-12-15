Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in November

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sappi Price Performance

Shares of SPPJY remained flat at $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sappi has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.16.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

