Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

