Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Santos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.36.
Santos Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santos (SSLZY)
