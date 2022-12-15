Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.30 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.30 ($9.79) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($8.95) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.11) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.On Stock Performance

EOAN stock traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €9.30 ($9.79). The company had a trading volume of 5,671,851 shares. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.37). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.67.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

