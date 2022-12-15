Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Up 54.7% in November

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after purchasing an additional 124,689 shares during the period.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SDVKY opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.57.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.