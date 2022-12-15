Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 8.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 186.0% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

LOKM stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Thursday. 491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About Live Oak Mobility Acquisition

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

