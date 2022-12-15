Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 366,851 Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 366,851 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.71% of Aptose Biosciences worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 842,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,015. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

