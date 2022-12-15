Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 417 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

