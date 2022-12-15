Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $211,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.3 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

ASO stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,345. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $645,768.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,701 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,478. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

