Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 49.2% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 60,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 331,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.23.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.97. 218,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,963,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The stock has a market cap of $420.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

