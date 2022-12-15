Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $393.17. 76,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.32 and its 200-day moving average is $393.20. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

