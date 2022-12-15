Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.48. The stock had a trading volume of 74,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.63. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $261.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

