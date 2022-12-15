Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.89

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 43861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 9.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $741.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.