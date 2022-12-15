Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.89

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 43861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $741.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

About Sana Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

