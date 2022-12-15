San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Short Interest Update

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SMGBY remained flat at $17.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282. San Miguel has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, cement, and banking businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products and refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

